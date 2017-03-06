You hear people talking about this, but it hasn’t entered the national dialogue yet. It’s still an Us vs. The Machines rhetoric, or Us vs. Other Countries. This is something that’s happening in every country in the world. People are concerned about how the future looks because of technology and how it relates to their industry.”

After more than a week on the road — first in transit, then at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, then in transit again — Brian Ballard returned to work on fire for the wearables industry he has worked in for close to a decade.

He was also happier than ever that his company changed its name.

Ballard is the CEO of the company that was, from 2010 until late January, called APX Labs. It had carved a niche developing software for some major names in the oil, gas and defense sectors, and later picked up General Electric as an investor and a customer, along with work from Boeing and two of the five largest companies in oil and gas. Today, though, its name is Upskill.

“We had been planning to rename (the company) for a very long time, but we were hesitant to let go of the brand value we had built,” Ballard said. “Everyone knew us as APX — I still say it — but it’s something we knew we would outgrow, which has made it easier to move on. In Switzerland, so much of the conversation revolved around skill. I feel good about aligning our mission to what is clearly a global problem right now.”

Ballard discussed the need for workers to upskill — and reskill — as well as the present and future of wearables, other lessons learned in Davos, how science fiction and video games influence our current tech, and plenty of other topics in this broad conversation. Unfortunately, it reads best on a standard desktop, laptop or mobile screen. There are no augmented reality bonus features …

Yet.

IndustryWeek: The last time we talked, in late 2015, you predicted that 2016 could be a banner year for wearables: “You’ll start seeing them used on a much larger scale, moving from one line to the whole factory, or from one factory to the whole bullpen of factories that support a process.” Good call.

Brian Ballard: The market itself has really matured as far as people’s expectations of what technology can do for them. And this is a crazy time because there’s a backdrop of what technology is going to do to get rid of people’s jobs, and there’s a lot of freaking out about that.

I can’t imagine going back to doing everything with a manual Phillips screwdriver when I have a DeWalt drill just sitting right there. There are parts of our lives, particularly where it’s a dumb tool, where we’re not threatened by it and we happily embrace the capability that it brings. I think where you can’t see some of the intelligence inside technology it becomes harder to trust. With augmented reality, that problem is solved: you quite literally see the technology and what it’s doing for you, and the results speak for themselves. … All that is going to change. It’ll get sleeker, get smaller, get more powerful. I think the fact that we’re already down this path, that there are real companies finding real value, this is going to be the common way people do work for a lot of jobs in the future, and the more the industry can do to build a value chain around it, the better we’re going to be served by it and it will help people stay competitive and useful in the market significantly longer than if they don’t think about their skill on a continuum.

IW: Outside of the Industrial Internet of Things, of course, augmented reality seems like the most important technology just because of the role it can play in helping to fill the millions of jobs that will open up over the next decade.

BB: The number of people affected by the skills gap over the coming years for high-skilled jobs is crazy. I have to look it up, but call it roughly 2.3 million people. That’s half the total of the unemployed population of the country. What if we could actually get those roles filled, by getting people something that makes the apprenticeship quicker? I spend a lot of time with customers, going out to sites to see how they do training, and it’s an industrial-era process. … You go through these archaic training processes, you’re expected to memorize them, then you might never see that problem for years, and by the time you do see it you have no idea what to do. We’re far better off training people with the techniques they need to understand and to make the information needed always available.

IW: If you were one of the two dozen CEOs on the new administration’s job initiatives committee, what would be some of your suggestions beyond, as you just said, Hey, look, AR can fill half the unemployed population?

BB: I ran into some of those guys (at Davos), so I actually am trying to suggest some things to them. I won’t get into super specifics, but the skills gap is a very real problem for a lot of these companies. How do you solve that? These very large company CEOs, they have a lot of tools at their disposal. They can build factories, they can build automation, they can reconfigure their workforce. … If you’re dealing with the fear of your job going away, that’s a corporate culture problem for a lot of these CEOs. You have to engage with the people, you have to show that your technology investments are about helping them and the company, rather than trying to solve a problem. That’s a culture thing.

Whether I’m dealing with my own company, whether I’m talking to a CEO who has a multi-hundred-thousand-person workforce, these are still people who look at their companies very much like family. You want to do good by your people, but we have to engage in what we say and in what we do. The term I heard a lot was “Bring the workforce along”. First, we accept that technology is changing, businesses are changing, industries are changing at pace we’ve never seen before. Technology is disruptive to expectations around timelines, so we have to bring the economy along with us in that transformation, and you can’t do it by ignoring people. You have to equip them with the tools that they can use to forge their path through this.

You hear people talking about this, but it hasn’t entered the national dialogue yet, it’s still an Us vs. The Machines rhetoric, or Us vs. Other Countries. This is something that’s happening in every country in the world. People are concerned about how the future looks because of technology and how it relates to their industry. At the same time, the world is consuming an unbelievable amount of products at a pace that has never happened before, either. There are people who look at that as opportunity.