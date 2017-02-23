State of Manufacturing Tour: 2017

The 2017 State of Manufacturing Tour launches today in Austin, Texas! This is manufacturers’ moment to tell our story and leverage the national enthusiasm for our industry.

From Texas, we will travel to New York, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If you can’t join us in person, we can still follow the action and help amplify the message.

We want to show the country the true story of modern manufacturing and the incredible, rewarding careers we offer.

You can find the full list of our stops on our tour website and access the opening remarks here, from our kickoff event in Austin.

We are excited to join with manufacturers, business leaders, elected officials and students from across the country to share the promise of manufacturing's future and our commitment to "be the solution" for the challenges facing our communities and our country.

See you on the tour!

This video and article were originally published on NAM's Shopfloor Blog.