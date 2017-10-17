Menu
Introducing the 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Finalists

The finalists demonstrate a commitment to manufacturing excellence, teamwork in driving continued improvements across their operations, and stellar results in response to their efforts.

IndustryWeek's annual search for manufacturing excellence across North America has narrowed. Nineteen manufacturing facilities have been selected as finalists in the 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards competition.

IndustryWeek congratulates the finalists on their commitment to manufacturing excellence, their teamwork in driving continued improvements across their operations, and the stellar metrics accruing as a result of their efforts.

This year's finalists are geographically diverse, with Minnesota, New York, Alabama, Illinois and Mexico laying claim to more than one of the 2017 IW Best Plants finalist plants. Where the finalists are similar is in their non-stop pursuit of optimal performance.

IndustryWeek will select the winners of the 2017 IW Best Plants Awards competition from this pool of finalists. The winning facilities will be announced in early 2018, and their stories will be shared online and in print.

They also will be honored at the 2018 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo, which will take place May 8-10 in Raleigh, N.C.

The 2017 finalists are:

Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Rockford Operations
Rockford, Ill.

Adient Lerma Seating Plant
Lerma de Villada, Mexico, Mexico

AGCO Jackson Operations
Jackson, Minn.

Boston Scientific, Arden Hills Operations
Arden Hills, Minn.

Curbell Medical Products Inc.
Orchard Park, N.Y.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts
Skokie, Ill.

Inline Plastics Corp., Shelton Operations
Shelton, Conn.

Intertape Polymer Group
Tremonton, Utah

Inteva Products
Cottondale, Ala.

Johnson Controls PS Mexico Celaya Site
Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico

Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions
Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico

L.B. Foster, Allegheny Rail Products
Pueblo, Colo.

MultiTech
Mounds View, Minn.

New Flyer
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

The Raymond Corporation
Greene, N.Y.

Textron Aviation Mexico Plant 6
Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico

Thermo Fisher Scientific
Auburn, Ala.

Thermo King Manufactura
Arecibo, Puerto Rico

UTC Aerospace Systems – Aerostructures
Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

