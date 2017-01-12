There has been a widely accepted economic concept that was created during the Reagan Administration and has been used and abused in every election since 1980. It is variously called "trickle-down" or "supply side" economics. The idea behind this concept is that if you reduce taxes for the wealthy, financial benefits will somehow trickle down to everybody in the form of increased jobs, increased wages and higher economic growth.

The trickle down idea has become so popular that, despite the recession and the decline of median income of the middle class, it is still regarded by conservatives as an absolute truth. For example, consider Congressman Paul Ryan's 2012 budget plan, The Path to Prosperity, Restoring America's Promise. Ryan claimed the tax cuts in his plan would create nearly 1 million new private-sector jobs the first year and result in 2.5 million additional private sector jobs in the last year of the decade. He also claimed it would spur economic growth, increasing real GDP by $1.5 trillion over the decade, and unleash prosperity and economic security, yielding $1.1 trillion in higher wages and an average $1,000 per year in higher income for each family.

However, an analysis of Ryan’s tax proposal, by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, counters that the plan would give people making around $30,000 per year about $246 per year in tax cuts, while those making more than $1 million a year would save $265,011 per year. Ryan also proposed eliminating capital gains taxes. If you take his plan literally, he wants you to believe that that cutting taxes for the wealthiest people would actually increase tax revenue for the government.

Another believer in supply side economics is President-Elect Donald Trump. During his campaign, he suggested that he would do the following:

cut the top rate of individual taxes from 39.6% to 25%.

reduce the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15%

allow corporations to repatriate some of the $2.4 trillion they have hidden in foreign tax havens at 10% rate (rather than 35%)

repeal estate and gift taxes

eliminate the 3.8% investment surtax which applies to individuals who make more than $200,000 per year.

Yet another example was President George W. Bush, with his 2001 and 2003 tax cuts. The 2001 tax cut was called the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act. Both bills were sold as job creators and tax cuts for the average citizen. In reality the average citizen got a one-time $300 rebate and, as the phased-in tax cuts grew through the decade, the top 1% of tax payers received a 51% tax cut.

The 2001 cuts were followed by continued job losses for about a year because of the recession; it wasn’t until after 2003 that jobs were created. However, Bush had forecasted that 3.31 million jobs would be created, and during his eight-year presidency only 1.08 million jobs were created. For comparison, the Clinton administration in the decade before Bush created 22.7 million jobs without tax cuts.

The idea that wealthy people and corporations will create more jobs when paying lower tax is a story that simply won’t go away. I think the strategy has been to never let the truth get in the way of a good story. A good story will trump scientific studies if it is convincing to most voters. And, I have to admit, Republicans have done a good job of keeping the supply side myth going for four decades.

But today, citizens know that their wages are stagnant or declining, and we are not creating many jobs, particularly in manufacturing. As Trump supporters and Bernie Sanders supporters have exhibited, citizens are angry that they were deceived.

The proponents of trickle-down economics count on the fact that nobody is keeping score, but in the past 10 years both government agencies and independent economists have looked into the issue and found there is little or no supporting evidence for the theory.