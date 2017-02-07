IndustryWeek

Quality in the Age of the Customer

In the Age of the Customer, customers have much greater access to product news. They expect a fast response to product issues, and they can instantly share product complaints. Companies need to ensure that customers are part of a closed-loop quality process to address and mitigate issues as they arise.

Read Quality in the Age of the Customer for insights into assessing and improving your quality strategy.

  • Learn the warning signs of insufficient quality systems
  • Find out how to create a closed-loop quality system linking customers to products
  • Understand the benefits of integrating product design and engineering with customer-facing teams

Learn how integrated quality with cloud PLM can bridge the gap between customers and products.

Paper contributed by propel.

