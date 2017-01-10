In Exchange for Tweets, Detroit Wants Something From Trump

Trump is “Accessible and Very Interested”

The way Bill Ford tells it, you’d think he and Donald Trump are like two old buddies chatting all the time about cars, economics and taxes.

“When needed, I can always get to him or he calls me,” Ford, the chairman of Ford Motor Co., said in an interview Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. “I find that he’s very accessible and very interested.”

To the average American, the Trump vs. Detroit saga seems like an awfully one-sided affair, with the president-elect berating auto executives and pressuring them into scaling back plans to shift jobs from the U.S. to Mexico. But the comments from Bill Ford, the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, provide a window into another crucial aspect of the relationship: In exchange for submitting to the public cajoling, industry bosses are trying to forge a close relationship with the Trump administration already and coax it into adopting much of their regulatory wish list.

It’s a long list. Here are some of the key elements that came up during day one of the auto show.