PARIS—French investigating magistrates will open a probe into carmaker Fiat Chrysler for suspected cheating in diesel emissions tests, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The investigation follows a recommendation from the French anti-fraud office and will be run by public health magistrates, they said.

France is already investigating Volkswagen and Renault for allegedly fitting engines with devices designed to fool emissions test equipment, making cars seem less polluting than they actually were.

U.S/Italian-owned Fiat Chrysler has already been accused in the United States of emissions cheating.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the undisclosed software on the 2014 to 2016 models of Grand Cherokee and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold in the U.S. allowed the vehicles to emit more nitrogen oxides than permitted.

In January, Fiat Chrysler said it was confident of reaching its medium-term earnings targets after the group delivered "record results" last year.

The company said its bottom-line net profit soared to 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in 2016 from 93 million euros a year earlier.

