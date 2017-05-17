IndustryWeek

Report: 2017 Manufacturing Communications Survey

Motorola Solutions’ bi-annual manufacturing communications survey provides timely insights into the trends and challenges impacting plants across the nation. This year, 538 manufacturers from 47 states and departments ranging from plant management and operations, to maintenance, IT, engineering, any other areas, weighed in. Download the complimentary report and discover:

  • Key trends transforming manufacturing communications
  • How manufacturing teams are communicating today
  • Top challenges, priorities and investments for today and tomorrow
  • Progress in implementing Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions
  • Enabling seamless collaboration regardless of location, network or device

Paper contributed by Motorola

