Fiery Reds and Cool Blues: 7 Fun Facts about Automotive Paint

Tim Knavish, senior vice president of automotive coatings for PPG, has two young daughters who like to remind him that “Nobody but you cares about paint, Dad.” It hasn’t dampened his zest for the subject.

“We actually take a little bit of offense when somebody says, ‘It’s as boring as watching paint dry.' Because that’s what we do,” he enthuses.

Knavish and his colleague, Ray Schappert, PPG’s global director of product management, put the high shine on automotive coatings in an interview at the Detroit auto show in January. Here are some of the nuggets they shared.