Every day manufacturing touches some aspect of our lives. Whether it’s contributing $2.2 trillion to the U.S. economy, providing 12.3 million jobs across the country or serving as a major source of U.S. research and development (R&D), there is no denying the importance of the manufacturing industry. With our newly updated Facts About Manufacturing infographic you can learn more about these and other interesting data points.

This infographic was originally published by NIST, who powers the Manufacturing Innovation Blog.

