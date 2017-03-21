SpeedNews 5th Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference

May 2nd - 3rd, 2017 • Dearborn, MI

This Conference will bring together the leaders of major manufacturers and suppliers in the aerospace industry to discuss manufacturing operations, capabilities and processes, innovation within manufacturing, modern machining technologies, automation, and industry trends. The Conference will focus on all key manufacturing aspects including: tooling, machining, components, electronics, advanced materials engineering, and technological systems. In addition it will cover what is really behind the hype of Internet of Things (IoT), Additive Manufacturing (AM) and Big Data and how the Auto and Aero industries learn from each other.



