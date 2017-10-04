From smart wristwatches to even smarter washing machines, from jet engines that signal when they need maintenance to jackhammers that detect when their users are tired, physical products in nearly every industry are being digitized with software. As a result, products once unconnected and devoid of software must now be designed to converge the digital with the physical, creating connected smart products and related services.

For a deeper look at this shift, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services surveyed the HBR.org readership on hardware-software convergence in product development. In the resulting report, you’ll learn:

The scope of companies implementing digital technologies in physical products

Top challenges businesses are facing with digital transformations

How industry leaders are gaining a competitive advantage

Download this white paper to learn more.

Sponsored by Jama Software.