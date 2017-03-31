Discovering STEM

For many young students, skills learned in science and math classes feel disconnected from their daily lives. Science, though, is everywhere. Students simply need to know where to look. Follow Jay Flores, STEM Ambassador at Rockwell Automation and Keith Nosbusch, Chairman at Rockwell Automation as they show how the Rockwell Automation-sponsored exhibit featuring FANUC robots at Milwaukee's Discovery World is sparking students' interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) by connecting these concepts to the real world.

In collaboration with strategic partners like FANUC, Rockwell Automation is working hard to engage students globally, inspiring today's young technology users to become tomorrow's creators -- the next generation of engineers and technologists dedicated to making our world more productive and sustainable.