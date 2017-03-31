IndustryWeek

Home > Sponsored > Discovering STEM

Discovering STEM

Mar 31, 2017 Rockwell Automation Connected Enterprise
RSS
For many young students, skills learned in science and math classes feel disconnected from their daily lives. Science, though, is everywhere. Students simply need to know where to look. Follow Jay Flores, STEM Ambassador at Rockwell Automation and Keith Nosbusch, Chairman at Rockwell Automation as they show how the Rockwell Automation-sponsored exhibit featuring FANUC robots at Milwaukee's Discovery World is sparking students' interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) by connecting these concepts to the real world.
 
In collaboration with strategic partners like FANUC, Rockwell Automation is working hard to engage students globally, inspiring today's young technology users to become tomorrow's creators -- the next generation of engineers and technologists dedicated to making our world more productive and sustainable.
 
For more information, visit: http://rabestkeptsecret.com/community/.

 

Related Articles

Please or Register to post comments.

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
General Electric CEO and chairman Jeff Immelt.
Mar 31, 2017
Exclusive

Even In New Digs, Immelt Paints As Big a Picture As Ever for GE

Just blocks from his new office (no longer “palatial” and no longer in Connecticut), General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt goes long on digital disruption, how to operate globally after all these years, and how the Trump Administration could affect manufacturing for years to come....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton