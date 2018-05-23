EC Solutions to offer Critical Manufacturing Industry 4.0 Solutions in North America

PORTO, PORTUGAL, May 10th, 2018 - Critical Manufacturing, a leading provider of Global Manufacturing Execution Systems for complex discrete manufacturers announced that EC Solutions has joined the Critical Manufacturing Partner Program as a solutions channel partner in North America. EC Solutions was founded in 2004 in Montreal Canada and specializes in delivering world class manufacturing and Distribution software solutions aiming at driving production efficiency, inventory management and overall productivity to the next level. EC Solutions is expanding its offerings to address the challenges faced by companies as they evolve towards digitally-driven, highly connected industry 4.0 production environments.

EC Solutions is one of the most successful Epicor partners, having earned the status of Platinum Partner multiple times. They achieved top recognition for their successful implementations of ERP software across complex manufacturing industries. EC Solutions’ world class team possesses field expertise in business process engineering, change management, training, implementation, and integration for manufacturing organizations. They understand the unique challenges manufacturers face in transforming complex production operations to leverage the advantages presented by modern, configurable MES platforms. “Our new partnership with Critical Manufacturing represents the next logical step in our growth strategy. EC Solutions now offers a proven, modern and functionally deep enterprise MES solution for both existing and future customers” said Andre Paquet, EC Solutions CEO.

Paquet explained, “Critical’s modular MES can include optional built-in functionality such as 3D Factory Digital Twin, Scheduling, SPC, and more– the kinds of capabilities demanded by today’s complex discrete manufacturers. Also, offering Industry-specific suites that deliver a complete, out-of-the-box solution as well as an architecture that embraces extreme extensibility and configurability is very attractive in this market. Their unique approach to drag and drop configuration and rapid deployment of customer GUI’s, as well as highly visual drill-down reports and mashups translates into significantly faster, cost-efficient deployments for customers. We believe that their advanced IIoT-enabled automation and extensive Integration layer will prove instrumental for manufacturers seeking to meet their goals for Industry 4.0 ready production environments.”

“EC Solutions is a welcome addition to our expanding partner Ecosystem, we are very pleased that our efforts to enhance our global reach with talented and experienced local presence will pay dividends to our customers in this region”, said Francisco Almada Lobo, Critical Manufacturing CEO. “We have experienced unprecedented growth in every region we serve, which I attribute to a strong interest in our unique capabilities to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 concepts in manufacturing. We help manufacturers keep pace with rapid change, from increasingly complex customer requirements, to the drumbeat for efficiency and cost reduction. Critical Manufacturing will continue to make strategic investments in North America, Europe and Asia to align with our customers’ needs for global sales, deployment, and support. EC Solutions will play a key role in ensuring continued customer success in North America.”

To learn more about Industry 4.0 - ready MES, join us for our launch event: “Moving to Industry 4.0 MES and Manufacturing Operations Digital Transformations” on June 14th, 2018 in DMDII, Chicago, IL. To register for this free event and view the agenda, please visit https://www.e-c-solutions.com/en/moving-to-industry-4-0/

Place: DMDDI, 1415 N Cherry Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, USA

About EC Solutions Corporation (e-c-solutions.com)

EC Solutions inc. is a dynamic and innovative company focused on offering complete ERP solutions, with EPICOR ERP for manufacturers and EPICOR PROPHET 21 (P21) for distributors and is recognized by Epicor as one of the top partners in the Americas.

Our partnership with Critical manufacturing now extends our offering to include industry-standard 4.0 manufacturing execution system (MES) solutions tailored to manufacturer’s needs, meeting the challenges of growing complexities facing our customers, while offering cutting-edge technology.

ERP and Advanced MES together are the perfect match for your Industry 4.0 plan and can help you run your business overall timely, efficiently and cost effectively. Focused on reducing costs, streamlining processes & improving customer responsiveness across the enterprise.

For more information, visit : www.e-c-solutions.com/en

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements; reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality; integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation; and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity or requirements, anywhere, at any time.

For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com