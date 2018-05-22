Menu
Honeywell LIVE: Technology for the Transforming Retail Landscape
Honeywell LIVE: Technology for the Transforming Retail Landscape. This broadcast highlights the latest product innovations for connecting assets, workers and supply chains. Watch as leaders from Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions introduce innovations that help retailers adapt to evolving shopper expectations through mobile technology advancements that empower associates, manage inventory and create environments that provide a positive customer experience.

 Click to learn about Honeywell’s smart, connected solutions.

 

