How to Deliver on the Promise of Industry 4.0
Sponsored by Epicor. Industry 4.0 promises to improve life for all manufacturing stakeholders, but delivering on that promise has challenges. Learn more about how IT can overcome these challenges, and lay the foundation for improvement in this white paper.

Industry 4.0 promises benefits not only for the operations team, but for every stakeholder. This includes customers, shareholders, suppliers and employees. However, there are IT challenges to overcome, including the volume of data IoT generates, cyber-security, integration, and speedy, confident decision support. Enabling a manufacturer to move from where they are into the fast and agile future would be a major accomplishment for any IT team. This paper outlines four major approaches to overcoming these challenges. Find out what these are and why they are likely to make those who adopt them a hero.

