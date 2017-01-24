IndustryWeek

Rockwell Automation & Cisco: Collaborating to Provide Secure Network Convergence

Jan 24, 2017 Rockwell Automation Connected Enterprise
Learn how Rockwell Automation and Cisco are working together to drive the secure convergence of industrial and enterprise networks. The companies share a common vision around system architecture – built around industry standard, IP-based networking technologies, including EtherNet/IP™. Samuel Pasquier, Cisco, and Eric Knopp, Rockwell Automation, discuss how the two companies have worked together to test and validate reference architectures, provide education, and more.

Find out more about the Connected Enterprise at: www.rockwellautomation.com.

