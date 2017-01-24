Rockwell Automation & Cisco: Collaborating to Provide Secure Network Convergence

Learn how Rockwell Automation and Cisco are working together to drive the secure convergence of industrial and enterprise networks. The companies share a common vision around system architecture – built around industry standard, IP-based networking technologies, including EtherNet/IP™. Samuel Pasquier, Cisco, and Eric Knopp, Rockwell Automation, discuss how the two companies have worked together to test and validate reference architectures, provide education, and more.

