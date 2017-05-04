Industrial operators focused on production improvements through modernizing and integrating their IT, ERP and control systems must manage complex, long-term projects with multiple suppliers and business partners. To simplify this process, and provide seamless and secure convergence, Rockwell Automation has grown its PartnerNetwork program with nine new members and three regional expansions among existing member companies.



The PartnerNetwork program helps industrial companies better solve their production and automation challenges by working with an expansive network of leading suppliers, distributors, system integrators, and machine and equipment builders.



In North America, three new companies have recently joined the Solution Partner program. Solution Partners are qualified system integrators that demonstrate the highest level of ability with Rockwell Automation technologies and relationships within their specialized services or solutions. The following companies are now Solution Partners for Rockwell Automation:

Avid Solutions specializes in process automation and information solutions for companies, focused mainly on chemical, life sciences, power generation, and pulp and paper, with locations in both North America and Brazil.

Kice Industries Inc. is focused in the milling industry, primarily grain milling, along with wood, plastics and other consumer goods. Their electrical division offers full turnkey integration and consulting of complete milling systems, including control systems and power.

NorthWind Technical Services provides process design and automation services, control panel fabrication and other engineering support services predominantly for the pet food industry.

The Encompass Partner program welcomed six new members, and saw regional expansions among three existing members. The Encompass Partner program is a product reference program that helps customers quickly locate products that solve their application challenges. These products complement, enhance and extend Rockwell Automation solutions.



In the Americas, the Encompass Partner program now has three new members:

Claroty specializes in software that secures and optimizes industrial control networks, offering increased visibility, real-time monitoring and anomaly detection for OT networks. Claroty employs high-fidelity models and advanced algorithms to alert customers to both cybersecurity and integrity issues.

Phase Motion Control provides semi-standard motors for high-performance solutions in the industrial, scientific and renewable energy fields. The company offers product design from conception through validation for component and subsystem design and specification, including tool definition, jigs and production cycles.

Tripwire specializes in cybersecurity, threat detection and policy compliance solutions for securing industrial and enterprise organizations against cyber threats. Solutions help integrate valuable endpoint intelligence into change management databases, ticketing systems, patch management and security solutions.

The new Encompass Partner for the Asia Pacific region is as follows:

Estun Automation was founded in 1993 in Nanjing, China. Estun direct drive torque motors have been widely used in metal forming and CNC applications. Products help machine and equipment builders achieve better quality and higher energy savings.

For the EMEA region, there are two new Encompass Partners:

JVL Industri Elektronik A/S develops and produces a wide range of versatile AC servo and step motors, as well as step-motor controllers and drivers used in numerous applications for research and industry.

machineering GmbH & Co. KG provides innovative software solutions for real-time 3-D material flow and robot simulation. The company provides expertise in visualization, simulation and virtual commissioning in the areas of sales, mechatronic design and development.

One existing Encompass Partner has expanded to the EMEA region:

RF IDeas designs and manufactures card-based door access authentication and identification solutions for nondoor applications. The company designs a complete line of pcProx card readers that support nearly every proximity and contactless smart card in use worldwide.

Two existing Encompass Partners have expanded to the Asia Pacific region: