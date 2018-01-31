Sponsored by Intelex

Safety Management Systems help manufacturing organizations foster a culture of safety across their entire business with highly efficient reporting, easier incident investigation and better risk evaluation methods.

Ultimately, leveraging Safety Management Software puts money back in the pockets of manufacturers.

Do you know how much your organization can save with an SMS and how to calculate these savings?

Download this Free Whitepaper to find out.

You’ll discover:

· The impact of an SMS on OSHA recordables, LTIs and DART rates

· How key safety KPIs can effect premiums

· How to build out your Safety Management Software ROI

· How much your organization can ultimately save with a robust SMS solution

DOWNLOAD NOW