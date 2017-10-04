Today, manufacturers are in the midst of the 4th industrial revolution, as our ability to connect digitally to physical assets is enabling change in the way they operate, manage, and interact with the equipment and processes across their entire value chain. In the modern environment, manufacturers are looking at this industrial revolution through the lens of digital transformation (DX).

Technology analyst and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC) defines DX as: To transform decision making with technology. Manufacturers must look at DX as a mechanism to deliver the next level of value for the organization through the use of digital technologies.

Download chapter two of a four part Smart Operations series to discover how manufacturers are adopting DX and delivering that next level of value to consumers.

Sponsored by UPS.