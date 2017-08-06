Prototyping with 3D printing helps teams communicate with stakeholders and ultimately results in better end products. At a relatively low cost, teams can show 3D printed prototypes to customers, business partners, and people across the company. Designers can receive feedback and quickly iterate designs. High quality visual prototypes can be used for marketing and sales. Functional prototypes can be user tested and quickly revised, resulting in an end product that meets customer needs.

There are three main methods of prototyping with 3D printing. Download this white paper to view those three main methods.

Sponsored by FormLabs