January: Amazon Registers as an Ocean Freight Forwarder

A year ago, the Chinese arm of online retail giant Amazon registered as an ocean freight forwarder, to gain more control over shipping products from Chinese factories to U.S. shoppers. As a "non-vessel operating common carrier," Amazon now has a piece of the $350 billion a year ocean freight business. This move, coupled with the company’s deal to lease 20 jets to start an air-delivery service, and the truck trailers it has purchased to adding shipping capacity, gives Amazon an enviable position at the center of its global supply chain.