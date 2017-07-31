Our global supply chain networks have never been more complex nor been asked to operate at such speed. As more businesses are impacted by digital transformation, we need a new approach to how we acquire, ament, analyze and act using supply chain data – in real-time – to proactively minimize disruptions while improving service levels.

This eBook provides expert accounts of how the global supply chain is shifting in our digital world and how organizations can best apply technology to rise above the noise to grow and differentiate their business through supply chain precision.