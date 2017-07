Read how Metso implemented Service Parts Management (SPM) in the Cloud to unearth value from its global supply chain.

Metso tackled global supply chain inefficiencies by moving from a location-based, on-shelf availability model, to an organization-wide parts planning system by adopting PTC’s SPM with Multi Echelon Optimization, unlocking the value in their global supply chain. Download the case study to read the whole story.

Paper contributed by PTC