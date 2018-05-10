Menu
America's First AI Degree Coming This Fall to Carnegie Mellon

Carnegie Mellon is the alma mater of some of the top minds in artificial intelligence.

To prepare for a job in the field that some fear is going to wipe out the human workforce from countless industries, Carnegie Mellon has a degree for you.

The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based university will offer a new undergraduate degree in artificial intelligence starting this fall. AI involves using computer systems to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as driving.

“Specialists in artificial intelligence have never been more important, in shorter supply or in greater demand by employers,” said Andrew Moore, dean of the university’s School of Computer Science.

Carnegie Mellon is the alma mater of some of the top minds in artificial intelligence, which big thinkers including Elon Musk have warned could have major negative consequences for humanity.

