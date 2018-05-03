Checked Out: Workers Disengaged 26% of Time

Are your employees enthusiastic? Do they throw themselves into their jobs? Well maybe not, according to a recent survey from Accountemps. Workers are disengaged at their jobs more than one-quarter (26%) of the time, on average, leaving the door open to lost productivity, low morale and turnover.

When professionals were asked what would make them more engaged at work, the responses included:

Better perks ( free food, nap room, on-site gyms)

More challenging work

Less bureaucracy/red tape

Lighter workload

More team building/outings

Better boss

"Managers should continually check in with their staff to gauge satisfaction levels and learn what motivates or potentially disengages them," said Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps." He added that anonymous employee surveys could help unearth issues, particularly if workers feel uncomfortable offering candid feedback to their boss. "Employee engagement surveys are most effective when managers share the results and communicate how they plan to make improvements."

Additional findings from the research:

-- Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City and Charlotte took the top spots for most engaged workers.

-- Professionals in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Chicago struggle most to stay inspired.

-- Respondents ages 18 to 34 said better perks (47%) would help their motivation most at the office, followed by more challenging work (38%).

-- Professionals ages 55 and older said that less red tape (35%) would do the trick when it comes to improving satisfaction in their day-to-day activities.

-- Employees in Chicago seek more meaningful work (44%).

-- Workers in Cleveland are looking for less bureaucracy at work (40%).

-- Perks reign supreme in Boston: 46% of workers want offerings such as nap rooms, free snacks or an on-site gym.