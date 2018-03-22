Menu
Talent

Top 10 Cities for Manufacturing Jobs for Women

Manufacturing
Start Slideshow

A recent survey by MagnifyMoney ranked the U.S. metro areas according to where the average working woman could have the ability to better or maintain her financial health. We looked at the data from the perspective of how many women were employed in the manufacturing sector. 

It might be a surprise to many that LA was at the top of the list, with about five times as many female workers than the other metro areas. LA also has the smallest gender wage gap of the 50 metro areas, at 10.1%. 

New York ranked as the state with the highest gender equity among manufacturing workers, with 38.2% of workers being women.  MagnifyMoney points out that this statistic is surprising given the fact that they fall well below the median for workers employed in manufacturing as well as women workers employed in manufacturing.  Given the sheer size of the employed population, this translates to a very high absolute number of women in manufacturing in 2016: 213,376.  

The city with the highest percentage of workers employed in manufacturing, Detroit, is also the lowest ranked city on the list for working women. It’s worth noting that even though a full 10% of women workers are in manufacturing – significantly higher than the average among 50 metros of 5.8% -- the percentage of manufacturing workers who are women (25.7%) is actually considerably lower than the average of 29%.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Porsche 911
Porsche Rewards Workers for Record Year with $11K Bonus
Mar 22, 2018
GE Aviation
GE Aviation Managers Work by Day and Teach by Night
Mar 21, 2018
Steel
US Tariffs May Add 19,000 Steel and Aluminum Jobs, Study Says
Mar 20, 2018
Boston Scientific employee
2017 IW Best Plants Winner: Adversity Jolts Boston Scientific Plant to Take Technology Leadership Mantle
Mar 19, 2018