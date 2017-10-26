Menu

UAW Files Claim That Tesla Fired Workers Who Supported Union

The union says Tesla harassed, intimidated and eventually fired some workers who had supported unionizing.

The United Auto Workers filed an unfair labor practice claim against Tesla Inc. saying the company harassed, intimidated and eventually fired some workers who had supported unionizing.

The claim was filed Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging Tesla used a recent round of layoffs to dismiss some workers who openly supported the union, according to an emailed statement from UAW organizers. Tesla said earlier this month it laid off employees for performance reasons and didn’t say how many were affected.

Employees at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, started working with the UAW earlier this year to seek assistance with forming a union.

A Tesla spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

By David Welch

TAGS: Labor / Employment Policy Leadership
