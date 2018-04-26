Virginia Opens Center to Address Current Workforce Needs

The state of Virginia says that it’s paying attention to the workforce needs that exist now.

“Today isn’t just about unfurling flags and hanging signs, it’s about a fundamentally new approach to workforce development in Virginia,” said Governor Ralph Northam.

Those remarks were made on April 24 at the opening of the Virginia Career Works center. “The newly unified Virginia Career Works brand sends a clear message to everyone—these services are here to help you succeed in the 21st-century economy.”

Located in Roanoke, the facility, supported by the work of the Western Virginia Workforce Development Board, brings together a variety of workforce development programs to provide comprehensive services for both job seekers and employers in a single location.

In addition to a computer lab, the center houses staff with expertise in resume writing, career planning, education and training, unemployment insurance benefits, job placement assistance, and other related services.

“The Roanoke Center will serve young people, working professionals, businesses, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and any adult that wants to further their career., said Jake Gilmer, Director of Virginia Career Works of the Blue Ridge.

Employers in the region can access a host of services such as recruitment and screening assistance, coordinated recruiting events, funding to improve the skills of their new or existing workforce, as well as access to interview rooms and job fair space at no cost.

“Job seekers and growing employers should be focused on the opportunities ahead of them, not government bureaucracy,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy.

“This center is a testament to the spirit of collaboration in the Roanoke region and a renewed commitment to providing easy access to the workforce services and support that people and businesses need to succeed.”