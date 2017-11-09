Leaders Examine Digital Manufacturing Transformation at Shanghai Conference
At Dassault Systèmes’ Manufacturing in the Age of Experience conference in Shanghai, leaders discuss the dramatic changes facing the U.S. and China as technologies from artificial intelligence to 3D printing begin to reshape the manufacturing value chain.
Correspondent Helen Roxburgh recently attended the Dassault Systèmes' Manufacturing in the Age of Experience event in Shanghai, and interviewed key company leaders to discuss the trends they are seeing in manufacturing.
CEO of Quintiq, Rob Van Egmond, explains how manufacturers are using digital continuity to improve their processes, and the different trends between China and the US’ manufacturing industries.
Guillaume Vendroux, CEO of Delmia, considers the challenges and the benefits for manufacturers looking to digitize their processes, and explains how digitization can help staff working on the shop floor.
Alec Clark, Mechanical Engineer at US transportation start-up Joby Aviation, explains how his company is using 3D printing and technology to improve research and development.
CEO of Exalead, Morgan Zimmerman, discusses how AI technology is changing the manufacturing industry, and improving quality and efficiency.