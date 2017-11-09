Menu
Technology and IIoT

Leaders Examine Digital Manufacturing Transformation at Shanghai Conference

At Dassault Systèmes’ Manufacturing in the Age of Experience conference in Shanghai, leaders discuss the dramatic changes facing the U.S. and China as technologies from artificial intelligence to 3D printing begin to reshape the manufacturing value chain.

 

Correspondent Helen Roxburgh recently attended the Dassault Systèmes' Manufacturing in the Age of Experience event in Shanghai, and interviewed key company leaders to discuss the trends they are seeing in manufacturing.

 CEO of Quintiq, Rob Van Egmond, explains how manufacturers are using digital continuity to improve their processes, and the different trends between China and the US’ manufacturing industries. 

 
 
Guillaume Vendroux, CEO of Delmia, considers the challenges and the benefits for manufacturers looking to digitize their processes, and explains how digitization can help staff working on the shop floor.
 

 

Alec Clark, Mechanical Engineer at US transportation start-up Joby Aviation, explains how his company is using 3D printing and technology to improve research and development.

 

 

CEO of Exalead, Morgan Zimmerman, discusses how AI technology is changing the manufacturing industry, and improving quality and efficiency.

 

 

TAGS: Leadership
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Demonstration of digital manufacturing technology at 3DEXPERIENCE
Takeaways from Dassault Systèmes’ Manufacturing in the Age of Experience - Day One
Nov 09, 2017
Sponsored by Netsuite
Webinar: New Perspectives from the Cloud: ERP for the Modern Business
Nov 09, 2017
Shanghai-Dassault
Manufacturing in the Age of Experience: Close Encounters with Smart Manufacturing
Nov 09, 2017
control tower
Take Control of Visibility into Your Supply Chain
Nov 08, 2017