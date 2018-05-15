Musk Fires Back Over ‘Super Messed Up’ Crash Coverage

Like Howard Beale in Network, Elon Musk is mad as hell at the media and he’s and he’s not going to take it anymore. The Tesla Motors founder and CEO used Twitter to air his grievances over the coverage of the latest crash in involving a semi-autonomous Model 3 sedan.

A woman in South Jordan, Utah inadvertently rammed her black Model S into a fire department truck stopped at a red light at a speed of 60 mph. The Autopilot system, which uses sensors to assist in detecting nearby objects, was engaged, though drivers are required to always pay attention. The 28-year-old woman later admitted that she was looking at her phone at the time of the crash.

The car’s hood crumpled to about half its original length, but the woman suffered only a broken ankle, according to South Jordan police Sgt. Samuel Winkler.

Reports by witnesses say the Tesla did not appear to slow down prior to rear-ending the giant red truck, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. That it was reported on at all is what irks Musk.

“It’s super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front page news and the ~40,000 people who died in US auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage,” he tweeted on Monday.

Musk, as savvy at controlling the narrative as tech billionaires come, used the crash to highlight how safe Tesla’s cars are:



“What’s actually amazing about this accident is that a Model S hit a fire truck at 60mph and the driver only broke an ankle. An impact at that speed usually results in severe injury or death,” he followed.



