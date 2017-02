Weak passwords are a significant problem in the IoT realm—especially when it comes to older and inexpensive connected consumer and medical devices. The most common password overall is "123456," according to research from Keeper.

The majority of companies surveyed by ISACA state that it takes at least three months to fill vacant cybersecurity positions.

It is still a formidable challenge to find good talent in cybersecurity. Many companies report that less than a quarter of job applicants are qualified, according to data from ISACA.

IoT-fueled DDoS attacks can be motivated by a grudge or ideology, or they can be driven for financial gain, according to Verizon.

DoS incidents, and their cousin Distributed Denial of Service attacks, have a long history but are becoming more common, thanks in part to the availability of tools to launch them and the plethora of unsecured IoT devices.

IoT attacks can happen to pretty much any industry, ranging from the entertainment sector to manufacturing, according to Verizon's latest Data Breach Digest.

From the cybersecurity skills gap to a surge in DoS attacks, it may seem like little is new in the field of IoT security. The field of cybersecurity, however, has never been hotter.



This slideshow was originally published on IoTI.com, a companion site of IndustryWeek.