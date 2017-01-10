Digital manufacturing can be defined as an integrated approach to manufacturing that is centered around a computer system. A machine is able to read a CAD (computer aided design) file in order to deliver it in a few hours. Within the same process, it is possible to prototype, produce and fabricate molds to aid production.



When consumers’ habits and expectations are evolving, it is necessary that we find a new production mode. Within the Factory of the Future, Digital manufacturing appears as an answer to this evolution. It allows an iterative production, beneficial to meet consumer’s demand. Quicker and producing high-quality prototypes, digital manufacturing enhances productivity. It allows real-time inventory monitoring which allows companies to master their whole production line and intervene when it is necessary to adapt the product to the changing market.