Built to help you solve problems and seize opportunities within six strategic business practices—nine if you count our inaugural, co-located ID&E Show targeted to engineering professionals--the IndustyWeek Manufacturing & Technology Show offers you the information you need to take your business to the next level.

But if you’re specifically looking to seize the opportunities presented by what’s become the greatest technology advances in manufacturing history, choose from among the following technology curricula and you’ll learn:

how to successfully and smoothly integrate IIoT technologies with minimal disruption;

the steps to follow in identifying, outlining and executing an advanced data analytics project—and how to avoid obstacles;

what it takes to go from a manually operated to a fully automated factory—from the plant that did just that;

and much more!

See the full IW M&T Show agenda for a broader view--or check out our other strategic business practice curricula:

​

Technology Highlights

Monday, May 8 - Morning

Workshops

9 am to 12 pm

Smart Manufacturing Roadmap

How to Get Started on Your Digital (aka SMART) Manufacturing Journey

Get proven methodologies—backed by real case studies—about how to appropriately leverage IIoT, Big Data, Cloud Computing, wireless and other SMART Manufacturing technologies in YOUR organization. Includes tools you can use, including the following: A self-evaluation ROI checklist A roadmap pioneered by successful manufacturers Step-by-step priority setting guidelines And more.

Plant Tours

8:15 am to 11:40 am (tour is offered again at 12:15)

IIoT at Rockwell Automation - Twinsburg

Improving productivity, reducing defects and speeding delivery are three big takeaways from this tour of one of the first factories with wall-to-wall—and beyond—connectivity.

8:15 am to 10:45 am (tour is offered again at 12:45)

Thogus Products

In this next-generation plant, you’ll see how a custom plastic-injection molder combines the latest robotics and automation with 3-D printing to capture competitive advantage.

8:30 am to 11 am (only time to tour this facility)

MakerGear

Discover how to achieve more rapid, cost-effective product development by using 3D printing—with a Lean Manufacturing twist.



Monday, May 8 - Lunch

11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Grab a boxed lunch with your new-found colleagues from a morning tour or workshop, or before you go to your afternoon plant tour or workshop.



Monday, May 8 - Afternoon

Workshops

SMART Workforce

Training Today’s Multigenerational Workforce for Manufacturing

In this interactive, three-hour hands-on workshop, you will learn a proven methodology—backed by successful case studies—that will help develop a program to create a motivated, collaborative, and digitally literate workforce empowered with the knowledge to efficiently leverage new plant technology and data applications.

1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

SMART Engineering

Implementing SMART Devices and Systems

Learn how to build SMART devices and systems, ensure IoT cybersecurity “at the edge,”and take advantage of wireless power.

Plant Tours

12:15 pm – 3:40 pm

12:45 pm – 3:15 pm

Tour the Expo Hall

2 pm – 6:30 pm

Latest Technologies

Compete in the drone racing circuit, go head-to-head with industrial robots in pick-and-place contests, explore virtual manufacturing worlds, and experience the power of augmented reality while browsing the latest traditional gear and tools designed to add new productivity and quality to your operations.



Meet with the vendors and organizations that stand ready to help you implement technology, train and engage your workforce, and help you more efficiently and effectively operate your facilities.

3 pm – 3:30 pm

Network with the next-generation of manufacturing professionals

Meet—and maybe begin recruiting—the world’s best up-and-coming robotics professionals, the International Champions of the FIRST Robotics Competition Championship—the team that bested 20,000 others in the 2016 competition.

Cocktail Reception

5 pm – 6:30 pm

Network with like-minded peers

See and talk shop with old friends and meet new potential partners and peers.

Tuesday, May 9 – Morning

7:45 am to 8:45 am

Featured Keynote: Digital Transformation

How Ford is Reinventing Itself for the Digital Age

The executive VP and CTO of Ford describes how the 100+ legacy manufacturer became a digital pioneer.

9 am to 10 am

SMART Manufacturing

Three Solutions for Real-Time Process Control & Analytics

Discover three approaches to real-time data analytics, closed-loop process control and in-process optical character recognition that deliver significant ROI.

Manufacturing Technology Strategies

Coming Soon!

10 am to 11 am

Hands-On Tech

Power up with a drink, a snack, and an up-close-and-personal look at the technologies that are transforming manufacturing.

MAIN STAGE: Watch GE's Digital Factory Demo

Experience Industrial Augmented Reality

Try on DAQRI’s revolutionary smart helmet, and see for yourself how this revolutionary technology can transform your operations.

Get Hands-on with Collaborative Robots

Experience the true power (and simplicity) of collaborative robotics by programming your own sequences and pick-and-place operations.

Test Your Drone Skills

Compete for prizes—and bragging rights—in head-to-head drone races with other attendees.

11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Industry 4.0

How to Fully Automate Your Manual Factory

In sharing its journey to automate factory operations, Gentex Optics helps you understand how powerful the move to automation can be—and what you’ll need to do to achieve it.

Lean Technology

A Lean Journey into IIoT

Adopt IIoT successfully and smoothly with minimal disruption, with the lessons learned and best practices used by Vibco Vibrators.

12:30 pm to 1:45 pm



The IW Best Plants Awards Luncheon Ceremony

Celebrate and honor the winners of the 2016 IW Best Plants Awards. Hear what makes them the best of the best, including world-class metrics and leading edge strategies.

2 pm – 3 pm



Cybersecurity

How to Secure Your Cloud

You’ll take away from this presentation a practical approach and real solution to securing business data and software applications in the cloud.

Big Data

How to Operationalize Analytics

Learn the steps you need to take to identify, outline and execute an analytics project—to take it from a big idea to a value-generating practice. You’ll also discover how to circumnavigate potential pitfalls that can delay a project launch.

3 pm – 4 pm

Hands-On Tech

​MAIN STAGE: See—and Celebrate—the Most Disruptive Products of the Year: You’ll get a chance to hear from some of the innovators building the future of manufacturing—and meet the New Equipment Digest staff—at this celebration of the NED Innovation Award honorees.

Witness the Wonders of 3D Printing: See the full potential of additive manufacturing, with hands-on tests of the latest 3D printers and gear.

Re-Test Your Drone Skills: The contest continues! Beat your time!

4:15 pm – 5:15 pm

3-D Printing’s Next Wave

How to Speed New Product Development with 3-D Printing

Jabil is radically reducing the time needed to go from conception to market. How? With the latest 3-D printing technology.

SMART Manufacturing

How to Simplify and Speed Your SMART Manufacturing Implementation

With this “Simple Start to Smart Manufacturing,” you’ll take away a proven method of jump-starting your SMART journey—and, more important, you’ll get faster ROI and deeper employee engagement.



Tuesday, May 9 – Evening

Special Networking Night Out

6:30 pm to ??

Kick back and talk over what you’ve learned the first day (or not!) at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Enjoy great food, music and private browsing of the Rock Hall's iconic collection.

Wednesday, May 10

7:30 am – 8:30 am

Artificial Reality

AR on the Factory Floor

Is augmented reality making a difference on the manufacturing floor? Yes, and the answer is more affirmative every day. Learn how you might be able to apply the tech in this panel with GE, Intel and more.

IIoT

Real-World Digital Transformation

Learn from Arconic Global Rolled Products, a company on the leading edge of manufacturing’s digital transformation, about the three critical elements of an IIoT strategy. It’s about more than just technology.

10 am – 11 am

Hands-On Tech

Power up with a drink, a snack, and an up-close-and-personal look at the technologies that are transforming manufacturing.

MAIN STAGE: Try on the Ultimate Industrial Wearable: Don suitX’s exoskeleton to experience its super-human capabilities—and learn how it can help your employees work more safely and productively.

Take the Man vs. Machine Challenge: Go head-to-head against the latest industrial robots to see who will win the future of manufacturing.

Pilot Tri-C’s Winning Robot: Meet—and maybe start recruiting—the winning robot’s designers, the 2016 International Champions of the FIRST Robotics Competition from the Cuyahoga Community College Youth Technology Academy.

Final Chance to Test Your Drone Skills: Take your last laps on the drone course before contest winners are announced!

12:45 pm – 1:45 pm

Featured Keynote: IIoT Case Study Panel