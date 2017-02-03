Hexagon AB is buying MSC Software for $834 million in a debt-free transaction that the Swedish high-tech group claimed will strengthen its “smart connected factory strategy,” supplying enterprise “solutions” to vertical manufacturing sectors.

The acquisition is expected to be complete in April, and it remains subject to clearance and standard regulatory filings.

MSC will continue as an independent business unit within Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division, where the strategic emphasis is on “end-to-end solutions” for vertical manufacturing supply chains.

California-based MSC Software is best known as a developer of CAE software programs, especially including simulation software for virtual product and manufacturing process development. It has a notable presence in the automotive, aerospace, and electronics verticals, with OEMs and their component and system suppliers.

“Process-oriented solutions are essential for manufacturers, and MSC’s solutions address key design and engineering processes," according to the software developer.