Google Glass is back and better than ever — even though, for many on the factory floor, it never really disappeared in the first place.

Google formally announced the Enterprise Edition of its often-maligned smartglasses on Tuesday — Wired reported the news with a breathless 3,845-word feature story — and the news spread almost instantly. The general public expressed more than a little surprise, but not those here in the industrial space — and certainly not regular readers of IndustryWeek. (A July 2015 story about “Google Glass for the Shop Floor” outlined how Michigan manufacturer Fisher Dynamics had worked with Plex Systems to develop practical uses for Glass.)

Major companies like GE, Boeing and Volkswagen have incorporated the Enterprise Edition into their manufacturing processes since early 2015, but were contractually obligated to not discuss the new version. The Enterprise Edition is better suited for those who wear prescription lenses, even offering OSHA-certified safety shields. The product’s networking is faster, its Wi-Fi is more reliable, its battery life is longer, its camera is improved (and actually provides visual indication when it’s in use), and it’s more secure.

“It looks very similar to original Glass but improves on every aspect of it,” Upskill CEO Brian Ballard told Wired. “They had seen how we were using it, and rethought everything — how you charge it, fold it up, prevent sweating, Wi-Fi coverage. … For our market we desperately needed a product with a brand like Google behind it.

“Our customers don’t buy things from Kickstarter.”

According to a 2016 report from Forrester Research, more than 14 million American workers will be wearing smartglasses on the job within the next eight years — despite the number of wearable manufacturers dropping from about 320 in 2013 to about 110 this year — and the real fun will be seeing how smaller manufacturers use the tech. It has improved so much since Fisher Dynamics used it first to scan bar codes and pull up video instructions just two years ago.

ROBOTICS BREAKS DOWN BORDERS: Students from 157 countries poured into Washington, D.C., this week for the FIRST Global Robotics competition, and while the teams from Afghanistan and Burundi grabbed most of the attention (the Afghan girls for being denied visas then being expedited by Donald Trump, the Burundis for disappearing, perhaps in a planned effort to defect from their home country), the 155 other teams were pretty noteworthy, too.

“If we can get kids from around the world to deal with the same issues … we could compete on the same team,” FIRST Global founder and Segway inventor Dean Kamen said in an interview with The Washington Post. “You don’t have to have self-inflicted wounds created by arbitrary differences and politics.”

The biggest takeaway wasn’t who won what (the event was far more cooperative than competitive). No, it was the surprising alliances formed by different teams. Iran and Israel. Turkey and Armenia. Borders and hostilities disappearing. It was heartening, and wonderful — and maybe Kamen’s greatest contribution.

ONE POTENTIAL EFFECT OF AI: Naysayers, doom-and-gloomers and, some would say, realists have preached for years how artificial intelligence will grab our jobs and render us obsolete. Count Charles Fadel among that group.

Fadel is the founder and chairman of the Center for Curriculum Redesign and focuses on developing “innovative ways to revamp education systems to make learning more relevant” for the modern world. In a recent interview with future-focused CMRubinWorld he claimed that almost two of every five jobs will be eliminated by AI by 2032.

“A higher level of overall expertise is needed to be able to survive in this new environment,” Fadel said. “As it became the norm during the Industrial Revolution, the Digital Revolution is placing an even greater pressure on all of us. People need to be versatile and adaptable to their morphing environments, and to be ‘upskilled.’ This is similar to what was implemented for the Industrial Revolution but with the rapid growth of automation, this process needs to be implemented significantly faster.” Education needs to become more relevant, versatile and actionable, he said. Sounds about right.

ROBOT OF THE WEEK: The Knightscope K5 Autonomous Data Machine looks a little like something out of Star Wars, operates like something out of an office park … and acts like … uh …

The K5 entered headlines last year after one inadvertently ran over a toddler, but it reached new levels of ignominy Tuesday after it stumbled down a small set of stairs at a Washington, D.C., office and retail complex, splashed into a fountain, and effectively drowned itself. The 5-foot, 300-pound security robot is designed to be “an additional set of intelligent eyes and ears” for security and law enforcement … except when it fails to detect steps.

Knightscope at least shared in the humor and absurdity of the situation, tweeting, “Security robot, yes. Submarine robot, no. Got it.”

FLYING HIGH NOW, PART 1: The drone training company Drone U will be looking up toward the sky this weekend as it hosts its first Fly-In at its headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Fly-In is billed as a Drone Olympics of sorts, an opportunity for drone pilots, enthusiasts and advocates to meet and compete in professionally-designed missions.

“While designed to test each pilot's flying ability, the competitions are intended to reflect the practical application of drones in real-world situations,” according to the company. Challenges for the 75 pilots competing this weekend “will include race courses, vehicle tracking, and ‘rescue missions’ based around the transportation of life preservers.” Sounds like a different sort of triathlon.

FLYING HIGH NOW, PART 2: Airbus announced plans Tuesday to work with Stratasys to produce 3-D-printed polymer parts for its A350 XWB aircraft. The non-structural parts will be produced specifically by Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of the additive manufacturing leader.

The two companies have worked together regularly over the last four years on the implementation of 3-D printing for Airbus tools and flying parts applications — leading to the 2014 qualification of the then-new ULTEM 9085 material for production of flying parts and installation on aircraft since 2015.

COMINGS, GOINGS and MONEY MATTERS: Tech leader ABB has enjoyed a banner month already, first wrapping up its acquisition of Austrian company B&R — “the largest independent provider focused on product- and software-based, open-architecture solutions for machine and factory automation worldwide” — to ensure its No. 2 position in industrial automation, then reporting strong quarterly growth Thursday. The company reported double-digit order growth in robotics and motion, 3% orders growth overall, and revenues up 1%. … The U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report for May reported orders were up 3.1% over April and 21.8% over May 2016. The USMTO report has now indicated year-over-year growth each of the last four months.

Xplore Technologies president and CEO Mark Holleran.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Computing power, performance, security, mobility: If you look at where we were 20 or 30 years ago compared to today, it is almost unbelievable at how rapidly we’ve advanced to the intricately connected, Internet-powered technology ecosystem that exists today. That being said, I think the most significant change has been to the way the industry as a whole is starting to think about product design and market opportunities.” — Mark Holleran, president and CEO of Texas-based Xplore Technologies, which manufactures rugged tablets for industry.

