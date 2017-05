Each year, hundreds of employers receive citations for violating OSHA’s standards – and the cost not only impacts their bottom line, but their reputations as well. Despite huge improvements in workplace safety, year over year many of the top citations have stayed the same, which means that there’s still a lot to do to when it comes to keeping our employees safe. Read the Top 10 OSHA Violations for 2017 to see what to look out for.

Paper contributed by Dude Solutions