February showed some improvement in exports, according a report released on April 4th by the Department of Commerce. Exports increase $25.8 billion or 7.2%.

February exports were $192.9 billion, $0.4 billion more than January exports.

However that is just part of the story as imports increase $28.6 billion or 6.4% to $236.4 billion, $4.3 billion less than January.&

To see where U.S. exports landed see the chart below.