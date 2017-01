Several research studies through the years have found that export-intensive industries pay more on average than industries that are not.

One such analysis, reported by the MAPI Foundation, shows that "employees in the most trade-intensive industries, where combined exports and imports amount to at least 64% of domestic industrial output, earn an annual compensation package averaging $93,952."

That's more than 50% higher than in the least trade-engaged sectors, according to the report.

Trade Engagement Pays Through Higher Wages

Cliff Waldman, MAPI's Chief Economist, injects a note of caution, however: "It's one thing to look at correlations, to note that exporters tend to pay more. It's another to say causation, that exporting causes higher wages."

"You have to be careful with movements in wages," he adds. "They can come from existing workers making more money, or they can come from a shift from less skilled to more highly skilled, and thus higher wage, workers. Right now, I can't say that either one of them is proven."

Need to learn more about exporting? Get Export Advisor in your inbox every month.

Waldman points out that exporting markets are among the most competitive."It's the major leagues of competitiveness. What's clear to me, and seems clear in the few reports that have been done, is that exporting creates creative pressures, which creates needs for automation, for efficiency, for product and process innovation, which, as we know, creates a skills premium."

Research by the U.S. International Trade Commission economist David Riker, supports a similar view. A study he completed in 2010 and updated in 2015, found a significant earnings premium in export-intensive manufacturing industries--a 19% premium for blue collar workers and a 9.9% premium for white collar workers.

In the 2010 report, Riker notes that export-intensive industries must invest in technology and capital to be competitive. This investment "increases the productivity of workers and contributes to higher earnings," according to the report.