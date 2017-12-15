Menu
television Samsung
The Economy>Trade

India Raises Tariffs on Electronics to Curb Surging Imports

Moving production of similar goods to domestic factories would also boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ push and help contain India’s trade shortfall with China.

India increased the customs duty on some electronics including mobile phones, television sets, and microwave ovens in a bid to curb imports and boost local manufacturing.

The levy on mobiles was raised to 15% from zero and that on TVs to 15% from 10%, according to the Finance Ministry.

Duty on digital cameras, video cameras and projectors was doubled to 20%.

India’s electronics imports grew about 31% to $29.8 billion during April to October from a year earlier, the steepest increase after shipments of ores and gems.

While the latter feed into reexports, mobile phones and TVs are for domestic consumption and account for 12% of total imports, contributing to a widening current account deficit.

Moving production of similar goods to domestic factories would also boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ push and help contain India’s trade shortfall with China. The gap was about $49 billion last year, by far India’s biggest bilateral deficit.

By Shruti Srivastava

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Bombardier
Bombardier Bills Marquee Jet as US-Made in Boeing Trade Fight
Dec 14, 2017
CHINA USA TRADE
How Trade Policies Led to the Decline of American Manufacturing
Dec 07, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada-US Trade Deal Possible If NAFTA Fails, Trudeau Says
Dec 07, 2017
BMW
German Car Exports Down Due to Brexit
Dec 06, 2017