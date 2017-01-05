UCIMU- Sistemi per Produrre (“Systems for Production”) is a trade association for Italian manufacturers of machine tool, robots, automation systems, and related products (NC, tools, components, accessories.) It has over two hundred member companies, who represent more than 70% of such products manufactured in Italy.
Italian manufacturers reportedly are benefiting by a new tax provision that allows them to claim credits up to 250% of the value of their capital investments in high-technology products. The so-called Industry 4.0 tax incentive was promoted and implemented by the now ousted government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. As a result, Ucimu is forecasting domestic consumption of machine tool technologies will rise 6.9% in 2017.
Further, the group predicts its members’ production of machine tool products will rise 4% year on year for 2017m, to €5.7 billion (or roughly $5.93 billion), the record high set in 2008.
“After three consecutive years of double-digit growth of the domestic market, we want to remain cautious, but as I look around and speak with our members, I am convinced that the growth rate of domestic demand will be higher by a large amount,” Ucimu president Massimo Carboniero said.
