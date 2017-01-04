As president, Donald Trump won’t be able to punish General Motors Co. (IW 500/3) for building cars in Mexico without violating NAFTA. That may not stop him from taking an unprecedented step against an American company.

Trade experts agree that presidents have wide latitude to impose penalties on imports, at least temporarily, even if courts later find them unlawful.

Targeting a single company with a tariff as Trump threatened to do with GM in a tweet on Jan. 3 is unheard of and barred under the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to trade experts.

Punishing GM with a tariff on its Mexico-made cars -- or any other U.S. company that has shifted production there -- could prompt a Mexican response that would hurt U.S. exports and raise the price of all goods from the country.

“The notion of using emergency tariff-raising authority to influence the investment location decisions of a single company would be an unprecedented use of that authority and far beyond what Congress ever intended,” said Edward Alden, a trade expert at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Turning those powers on a single U.S. company because you don’t like its strategy just takes us to a whole new realm.”

The Republican rattled automakers on Jan. 3 when he tweeted that he would make General Motors pay a “big border tax” on Chevy Cruze models manufactured in Mexico and shipped across the border to U.S. dealers. On the same day, GM’s competitor, Ford Motor Co., canceled plans to expand in Mexico and said it would add jobs in Michigan instead.

A GM spokesman said the company has imported to the U.S. only 4,500 of the Cruze hatchbacks it’s manufactured in Mexico. Americans have bought about 190,000 Cruze sedans that were all built in Lordstown, Ohio, a second company spokesman said.

‘Opening Bid’

The mere threat of a tariff or other punishment may be enough for Trump to get what he wants. The president-elect has repeatedly used the bully pulpit to pressure companies to change their business plans since winning election Nov. 8, as when United Technologies Corp. unit Carrier announced in November it would keep open a furnace plant in Indianapolis instead of moving about 850 jobs to Mexico.

Doug Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office who is president of the right-leaning research group American Action Forum in Washington, said that Trump’s GM tweet might be better understood as the “opening bid in the negotiations.”

“A lot of this is about setting the agenda and getting people to talk about what he wants to talk about,” Holtz-Eakin said. “It’s not something that in the end generates great policy.”

GM might be able to challenge any Trump tariff in court and win; the 1974 law that Trump would likely cite as the source of his trade authority allows presidents to target countries, not companies, said Gary Hufbauer, a researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former U.S. government tax and trade official.