Small businesses have a large impact on the export market. According to research from SCORE, a nonprofit association for small businesses, 97% of all U.S. companies that export products are actually small businesses.

Exporting is good for business since U.S. companies that export grow faster and are nearly 8.5% less likely to go out of business than non-exporting ones.

Furthermore the study found that 26% of companies that trade internationally significantly outperform their market.

However it seems not everyone has received this message since, less than one percent of America’s 30 million companies export. A couple of reasons for not exporting is that companies say their goods are not exportable (29%) and 37% replied that they didn’t know how to start.

Other concerns with regard to exporting include:

24% worry about getting paid

24% cite regulatory barriers

15% say it will disrupt domestic sales

14% have intellectual property concerns 13% believe it will be too costly

11% worry about visas and work permits

According to SCORE data, becoming an exporter is easier than most businesses might think. Forty-eight percent of businesses say it took them just a few months before they started exporting. And those that did found that the top benefits include: