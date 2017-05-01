Companies that export grow faster and are nearly 8.5% less likely to go out of business than non-exporting ones.
Small businesses have a large impact on the export market. According to research from SCORE, a nonprofit association for small businesses, 97% of all U.S. companies that export products are actually small businesses.
Exporting is good for business since U.S. companies that export grow faster and are nearly 8.5% less likely to go out of business than non-exporting ones.
Furthermore the study found that 26% of companies that trade internationally significantly outperform their market.
However it seems not everyone has received this message since, less than one percent of America’s 30 million companies export. A couple of reasons for not exporting is that companies say their goods are not exportable (29%) and 37% replied that they didn’t know how to start.
Other concerns with regard to exporting include:
- 24% worry about getting paid
- 24% cite regulatory barriers
- 15% say it will disrupt domestic sales
- 14% have intellectual property concerns 13% believe it will be too costly
- 11% worry about visas and work permits
According to SCORE data, becoming an exporter is easier than most businesses might think. Forty-eight percent of businesses say it took them just a few months before they started exporting. And those that did found that the top benefits include:
- Increased sales and profits
- Diversified and expanded customer base
- Increased stability in light of local economy