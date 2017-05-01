Small businesses have a large impact on the export market.  According to research from SCORE, a nonprofit association for small businesses, 97% of all U.S. companies that export products are actually small businesses.

Exporting is good for business since U.S. companies that export grow faster and are nearly 8.5% less likely to go out of business than non-exporting ones.

Furthermore the study found that 26% of companies that trade internationally significantly outperform their market.

However it seems not everyone has received this message since, less than one percent of America’s 30 million companies export.  A couple of reasons for not exporting is that companies say their goods are not exportable (29%) and 37% replied that they didn’t know how to start.

Other concerns with regard to exporting include:

  • 24% worry about getting paid
  • 24% cite regulatory barriers
  • 15% say it will disrupt domestic sales
  • 14% have intellectual property concerns 13% believe it will be too costly
  • 11% worry about visas and work permits

According to SCORE data, becoming an exporter is easier than most businesses might think. Forty-eight percent of businesses say it took them just a few months before they started exporting. And those that did found that the top benefits include:

  • Increased sales and profits
  • Diversified and expanded customer base
  • Increased stability in light of local economy

 