On the one-year anniversary of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) released a national freight infrastructure report.

“Transportation matters more today than ever before, and this report serves as a blueprint for state DOTs, Congress and the new administration in Washington D.C. to address the critical freight infrastructure needs of our nation,” said AASHTO President and MaineDOT Commissioner David Bernhardt.

“One of our top priorities is to focus on intermodal freight capacity constraints and work collectively to improve the vital connections between rail, ports, intermodal facilities and the national surface transportation system necessary to meet the projected demand in population growth and freight movement over the coming decades,” Bernhardt added.

The report concludes that while states are making progress, improvements to critical freight infrastructure have not kept pace with current and future demands.

The report includes a number of key recommendations to leverage private-sector investment and move lawmakers to provide additional and ongoing funding resources outside of the Highway Trust Fund.

