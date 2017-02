Tesla has been investing more and more in research and development over the last few years. In the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016, R&D spending hit 834.4 million U.S. dollars, continuing the clear upward trend. Musk and co. are clearly playing the long game, with this positive spending almost mirrored by the financial losses made each period. Although the losses were smaller than expected in 2016 Tesla are still a long way from breaking even.