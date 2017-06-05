IndustryWeek

UPS Industrial Buying Dynamics Study: Buyers Raise the Bar for Suppliers

Despite increased competitive pressures, the industrial distributor business model has endured. Distributors need to deliver a new level of customer experience not only to defend themselves from new threats, but to win share. They need to provide a digital customer experience that cuts across mobile and social lines, especially if they want to stay ahead of customer needs.

Will distributors will be able to retain and grow their market share? The answer is yes, but only if they stay in step with buyers’ evolving demands.

We’re pleased to share this study to help light the way.

 

 

Manufacturers

You've got parts coming in that can't be delayed without impacting your production schedules. And you need to stay on top of billing and shipping details for products going out to your customers. Those processes need to be in sync with each other to keep your customers satisfied.
Distributors

Competition is fierce. Your customers are demanding more. Margins are getting thinner. So how do you get an advantage? Ensure your customers receive what they want, when they want it.

 

