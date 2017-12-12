Webinar: 18 Predictions for Manufacturing in 2018

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2018

Experts from US and Europe share 18 trends to watch in 2018

IndustryWeek calls on the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), EEF from the UK, and Infor to provide a global preview

2017 was a whirlwind year of global shifts, policy changes, and disruptive technology. Will the momentum continue in 2018? What new trends will emerge? How will the world economy affect manufacturers on opposites sides of the globe? Join us January 18 to hear what the experts predict.

And, because you’re coping with rapid change every day, we thought it was only fair that our presenters should feel the same pressure. We’re giving them each no more than 18 minutes to summarize a year’s worth of insights. Can they do it?

Our panelists, and some of the topic they will address are:

Brian Raymond, Director, Innovation Policy, National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), will discuss lingering skills gaps, infrastructure demands, policy impact, off-shoring, regulations, and how the hyper-charged political climate might impact manufacturing’s potential growth

Lee Hopley, Chief Economist, EEF, the voice of UK manufacturing and engineering will present economic predictions and the European perspective on the global economy, as well as shifts in economic power, impact of Brexit, and a forecast for the future of manufacturing in the UK and beyond.

Nick Castellina, Director Industry & Product Strategy, Infor, will forecast how software solutions and digital technology will play a role in manufacturing in 2018. He will provide his insider’s view on trends to watch, evolving technologies and how manufacturers will adapt to the digital disruption which is drastically changing the way we work, what we make and how we engage with customers and peers.

How about you? Are you ready to step up your game for 2018? Think fast. Act faster.

How will the volatile global economy impact market demand?

Will changing regulations call for new strategies and processes?

Are manufacturers ready to invest in digital technology?

What economic and political issues show manufacturers monitor?

Which technology trends and innovations will benefit manufacturers most?

What can manufacturers do to overcome the shortage of skilled workers?

Speakers

Brian Raymond, Director, Innovation Policy, National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)

Brian Raymond is Director, Innovation Policy at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). Raymond works with NAM members, the Administration and Congress to shape and advance pro-manufacturing positions on innovation policy issues ranging from intellectual property protection, privacy issues and cyber/data security to connected technology and R&D funding. Prior to the NAM, Raymond spent more than eight years in IBM’s Washington office as part of the company’s government relations team, where he led numerous legislative campaigns on issues important to one of the world’s largest information technology companies. He left IBM to launch the government affairs office of NetApp Corporation, a tech company headquartered in Silicon Valley. He began his career at TechAmerica working on domestic policy issues. Immediately before joining the NAM, Raymond was the deputy chief of staff for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives where he was responsible for technology and telecommunications issues.

Lee Hopley, Chief Economist, EEF

Lee Hopley is responsible for developing and communicating our policy thinking to our members, the media, the government and other key policy formers. She leads our work on the economy and industrial policy, dealing with macroeconomic issues and matters relating to productivity and manufacturing competitiveness. Lee also co-ordinates our work on policy issues including investment, tax, innovation, and infrastructure, and oversees its economic forecasting. Before joining EEF, Lee worked as an economic adviser to the Scottish National Party in both the Scottish Parliament and the House of Commons.

Nick Castellina, Director Industry & Product Strategy, Infor

Nick Castellina is the Director of Industry and Solution Strategy responsible for Infor manufacturing. Prior to Infor, Nick was Vice President and Research Group Director of the Aberdeen Group’s Business Planning and Execution research practice. There he worked with software vendors and end users to analyse trends and produce industry-leading content in topics related to Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Business Process Management. He was also responsible for managing a team of analysts dedicated to manufacturing, product innovation and engineering, supply chain management, and financial management and GRC.

