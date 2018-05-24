Webinar: 2018 Factory Workforce Training Survey Results

Date: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Description

Effective training is widely acknowledged as the key to mitigating the impact of a widening skills gap in manufacturing. Despite this recognition, the results of a recent Industry Week survey of manufacturing professionals shows that many companies are still struggling with their current approach to training and are closer to solving this pressing issue.

Join us for a webcast presentation on June 20 to hear the results of the survey and the key insights from IndustryWeek Editor, Travis Hessman and Continuous Improvement expert Alex Leclerc, CEO, Poka. Survey highlights include:

What is the most common method of training?

How many hours are invested in training per operator (new vs old)?

What are the biggest challenges related to training?

Who is responsible for training and who is the budget stakeholder?

The presentation will also feature a case study of a digital manufacturer who has empowered its workers by leveraging video-based micro learning and the use of tablets on the shop floor to drive better overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and improve shadowing time.

Speakers

Alexandre Leclerc, Co-founder and CEO, Poka

Alexandre Leclerc is co-founder and CEO of Poka, a training and communication app for manufacturers. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration as well as completing a Master in International Business. Before starting at Poka, he assisted in many positions during his 7 years at family business Biscuits Leclerc, a leader in the snack manufacturing industry. He joined as an operator and finished as the Director of Continuous Improvement for the United States Division. Alexandre oversees the business operation of Poka as well as participates in the product development.

Travis Hessman, Content Director and Editor in Chief, IndustryWeek

