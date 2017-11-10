Webinar: Culture of Problem Solvers Delivers 3K% Return

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2017

How a culture of problem solving leaders returned a 3000% ROI for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Joel Beezhold, Vice President of Global Operations for Yanfeng, is faced each day with delivering a superior quality, high volume product in an intensely competitive business. Automotive Interiors must be manufactured to exacting standards that ensure safety and durability, and must integrate perfectly as these products are an integral of another process -- the manufacturing process of Yanfeng’s clients.

The system is great, when it runs smoothly with no problems.

Any manufacturing professional worth their salt knows that it is not a question of “if”, but a question of “when” problems surface. The key to being a top-tier manufacturer is how effective and efficient a company is at handling it through to a successful resolution. Beezhold has been developing a secret weapon over the past 10 years, one which consistently provides enormous return on investment for his company and also offers Yanfeng employees opportunities to enhance their careers.

Join us December 13 as he shares his leadership secrets and how you can apply them to your company, including:

Determining what to improve in your manufacturing process

Enhancing your company’s tool box, finding the right tool for the right job

Educating and rewarding personnel through a structured program that delivers results

Accelerating the problem-solving process through a strategic certification program

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors was formed during 2015 as a joint venture of Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China, and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating and formerly part of Johnson Controls.

Joel Beezhold, Vice President Global Operations, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Sam Bernstine, Principal, Kepner-Tregoe

