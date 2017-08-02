Webinar: Continuous Improvement Deep Dive: How Brewer Science Amped Up Production Volume and Reduced Waste

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Increasing product volume and reducing scrap to the point of achieving Zero Waste to Landfill are competing objectives for many manufacturers. For Brewer Science, a leader in innovative materials and processes for the semiconductor industry, producing high quality products and remaining sensitive to the environment is critical to our success and the success of our customers.

Get a deep understanding of how Brewer Science increased product volume by 67% and reduced scrap by 83% through continuous improvement best practices and risk mitigation.

In this real-world case study, Brewer Science’s Engineering Systems Manager, James Korich, and Quality Engineering Manager, Julie Ply, will take you through four key elements—training, automation, effective risk analysis and mitigation, and success modes that were instrumental in helping the company achieve its goals.



Brewer Science will also discuss how it continues to create a fresh approach to continuously improve beyond the scope of the original initiative, while maintaining an industry manufacturing mandate of “zero rework.”

Takeaways:

Gain insight into how to apply continuous improvement methodologies to achieve aggressive goals in scrap reduction and volume increases

Understand the key decision points and the trade-off analysis that underlies any continuous improvement initiative

Learn how to apply risk analysis and mitigation techniques in real world examples and other analysis techniques to improve manufacturing performance

Speakers



James Korich, Engineering Systems Manager, Brewer Science



Julie Ply, Quality Engineering Manager, Brewer Science



